California senator wants DMV to stop using 'San Fran' on licenses

State Sen. Scott Wiener is sending a letter to the California DMV urging the agency to change the way San Francisco is listed on driver's licenses.

He posted a photo on X, poking fun at the shorthand of "San Fran" on a license saying no one from the city actually calls it that.

Wiener is asking the DMW to "promptly cease and desist this nonsense."

His letter jokes that there are other ways to refer to San Francisco, including The City, SF and Tony Bennet's City by the Bay.

Wiener also offered that the DMV could list the city as the "Best City in the Word," and "Frisco," only for "deeply authentic San Francisco natives."

He also noted that "righth-wing commentators have made a national sport of attacking San Francisco and the values of inclusion we embody every day," and that proper identification matters.

There was no immediate word from the DMV on the agency's reponse.



