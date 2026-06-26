Suspect arrested in attack on California street vendor

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The Brief A violent altercation on June 15 in downtown Los Angeles left 62-year-old street vendor Arabelia Martinez injured after she was tackled, dragged by her hair, and had her equipment destroyed. A viral video of the attack sparked outrage and immense community support, driving a GoFundMe campaign established by her son to raise over $118,000 for her mental health and physical recovery. The LAPD has arrested the suspect following an active battery investigation; Martinez continues her recovery at home.



A viral video of an assault on a 62-year-old street vendor in Southern California has sparked outrage, a massive wave of community support, and a swift police investigation that has culminated in an arrest.

The incident has intensified local conversations around the safety of street vendors while mobilizing over $118,000 in financial assistance to aid the victim’s recovery.



The altercation occurred on June 15 around 4 p.m. on the 700 block of Figueroa Street in downtown Los Angeles, where Arabelia Martinez has operated a hot dog stand for years.



Video of the incident shows Martinez being tackled to the ground, dragged by her hair, and her equipment being destroyed.



Following the attack, Martinez suffered visible injuries, including bruises and a welt on her head.





A GoFundMe campaign established by her son, Tino Garcia, has raised more than $119,000 to fund her therapy, mental health support, and recovery.



The Los Angeles Police Department's Central Station initially investigated the incident as a battery and has since arrested the suspect.



Authorities have not publicly released the individual's identity or confirmed whether she is the same person who posted defense videos on social media.

What they're saying:

Tino Garcia, the vendor's son, detailed the moments leading up to the physical fight, stating that the woman told his mother she needed a permit and tried to extort money.



"My mom said that she said, 'sweetie, like, do you want a hot dog? I'll give you a hot dog, like. I got you, like you don't have to pay for it. It's on the house.' And she said ‘no,' like and then that's when she said something along the lines of like, you know, ‘speak English and you know go back to Mexico.’"



Garcia expressed gratitude on the fundraising page.



"Since sharing what happened, so many kind and generous people around the world have already reached out wanting to help — and it has truly meant the world to our family. All funds raised will go directly toward therapy and professional support so she can begin to heal emotionally and mentally."



Following the arrest, the family of Arabelia Martinez released a statement:

"Firstly, we would like to say thank you to everyone who has supported my mom, Arabelia Martinez. We are incredibly relieved to share that the individual who assaulted our mom is now in custody. We are deeply grateful to Detectives Roman and Aguirre of the LAPD, who have stood by our family every step of the way. We also want to thank the people of Los Angeles, and everyone around the world, for the incredible outpouring of love, prayers, and support. Our mom is home resting, and we are overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity you have shown us. Your support is helping ensure she receives the care she needs as she continues to recover during this difficult time. Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for standing with our family."

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The other side:

An unidentified woman on TikTok claiming to be the other individual involved denied using racial slurs or asking about permits, claiming Martinez refused her service based on her race.

"When I walked up to her, I had money. She told me, ‘Me no serve your people.’ So yes, I retaliated, and I put Chamoy on her hot dogs. But I did nothing physical to her, to her physically, to her. Maybe to her belongings, but not to her. She physically attacked me first."



The woman further questioned the motives behind the video release, stating, "They are using this as a platform to make more money."

What's next:

Garcia indicated that the funds raised will be deployed immediately to assist his mother with professional emotional and psychological healing before she considers returning to work.



Legal proceedings against the arrested suspect are expected to move forward as the LAPD processes the case.