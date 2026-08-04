Stockton In-N-Out employee, 23, among those killed in Idaho shooting

The Brief One of the three In-N-Out Burger employees killed in a mass shooting in Idaho over the weekend has been identified as a 23-year-old Stockton woman: Ashley Garibay. Her family described her as an "amazing, beautiful soul who loved living life." It's not clear what motivated the gunman, identified by police as 24-year-old Chad Williams, who shot and killed himself.



One of the three In-N-Out Burger employees killed in a mass shooting in Idaho over the weekend has been identified as a 23-year-old Stockton woman.

From California to Idaho

What we know:

Ashley Garibay had gone to In-N-Out’s new location in Twin Falls to train workers when she was killed in Saturday’s shooting at the fast-food restaurant, her uncle Marcos confirmed to KCRA 3.

Garibay’s uncle said the family was notified of her death on Saturday evening. Her father was in Mexico and came back on Monday.

Garibay's family released the following statement, saying they were "heartbroken and devastated" by the loss. They described her as an "amazing, beautiful soul who loved living life."

Her family said that In-N-Out was Garibay's first job, and she was proud to travel across the country to open new stores.

3 dead, 7 injured

Big picture view:

The Associated Press identified a second person who died in the shooting as Christopher Claunch after speaking with his sister, who declined to discuss his death further. A third person died, and seven others were wounded, stemming from an attack on Saturday at a new In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls.

The rampage ended when the gunman, identified by police as 24-year-old Chad Williams, shot and killed himself.

Motive unclear

What we don't know:

On Monday, police were still trying to determine why Williams carried out the attack, which happened early in the afternoon in a busy shopping plaza in the southern Idaho city.

Many details about Williams’ life were still unknown Monday, but an initial search of court records in Idaho and Arizona, where he used to live, didn’t show any criminal cases matching his name and birth date.

The attack happened at an In-N-Out that opened late last month as part of the California chain’s Idaho expansion, and an employee at the burger joint was among those killed, the fast-food chain’s owner, Lynsi Snyder, said in a statement.