California teachers made $43M on Airbnb in 2021

California educators made millions of dollars hosting their properties on Airbnb in 2021, according to a newly-released report from the company, more than any other state in the U.S.

More than 15,000 Americans who self-identified as educators listed a property on the platform in 2021, in total making over $276 million. The report didn't indicate how many California educators hosted on Airbnb in 2021, but across the state, they made approximately $43 million last year, more than double any other state.

Airbnb's report comes on the heels of a new report from United Teachers Los Angeles, which said that nearly 30% of teachers in the Los Angeles Unified School District are working a second job to be able to cover basic living expenses. That report, titled "Burned Out, Priced Out," said that the need to work additional jobs to supplement a teacher's salary was one of the key factors pushing many of them to leave teaching altogether.

According to the California Department of Education, the average salary of public school teachers in 2019–20 for the State of California was $84,531.

California saw a rebound in tourism dollars in 2021 after the pandemic-affected year of 2020. The state brought in just over $100 billion in travel-related spending in 2021, up 46% from 2020. Since last year, the state — and particularly Los Angeles — has had ample reason for increased tourism as well, hosting both Super Bowl LVI, and the 2022 MLB All-Star Game.

Despite how much hosts are making on Airbnb however, the platform has historically had issues with parties thrown at hosted properties. This past January, four people were killed and one other person was hospitalized at an Airbnb rental in Inglewood ahead of the Super Bowl. In June, the vacation rental platform permanently banned parties at its rental properties, expanding a temporary measure the company began in August 2020.

Here are the top 10 states where educators made the most money hosting on Airbnb in 2021: