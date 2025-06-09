California track star, disqualified for fire extinguisher celebration, hoping to compete at nationals

The Brief Clara Adams, 16, is fundraising to get her team to a national track and field competition. The CIF disqualified her for "unsportsmanlike" behavior after she sprayed her shoes with a fire extinguisher. Clara and her supporters say the punishment is unfair and disproportionate.



Clara Adams, the 16-year-old Salinas high school track star disqualified for spraying a fire extinguisher on her shoes after her state championship win, is hoping to compete again this month at a national championship event.

Her father, David Adams, started a fundraiser to help his daughter and her team get to the U20 2025 USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships from June 19 to 22 at the University of Oregon.

He said the money would pay for a week's stay for his daughter's team, flights, hotel, SUV rental and meals.

The photo posted on the fundraiser proudly shows Clara, a sophomore at North Salinas High, holding a fire extinguisher, a beaming smile on her face.

The California Interscholastic Federation stripped Clara of her first-place win in the 400-meter race on May 31 in Clovis, Calif., during the state championships.

She won with a time of 53:24, but then was told by CIF officials that her conduct was "unsportsmanlike" when she sprayed her cleats with a fire extinguisher – given to her by her father – on a grassy mound away from the field to celebrate her win, as if to say her feet were on fire.

Clara Adams, 16, of Salinas sprays her cleats with a fire extinguisher after winning the 400m in Clovis on May 31, 2025. Photo: Macias712

She was paying homage to 2004 Olympian Maurice Greene, who did the same thing after his gold medal win.

Clara and her father held a news conference on Friday, formally asking the CIF to reinstate her win. She was flanked by civil rights attorneys and the NAACP and also has the support of many Democratic and Republican state leaders, who have asked the same thing.

Said most simply, her father said: "Crown this queen."

The CIF has remained silent, not answering media queries and not responding to Clara or her attorneys.

During the news conference, Clara and her father said while they feel the disqualification is unfair and disproportionate – especially because there are no specific rules about fire extinguishers at the games – they also said good things could be ahead on the horizon.

Nike, UCLA and Princeton have reached out to them about possible deals and relationships. Her story has been picked up by CNN, the LA Times, the New York Post and Fox News.

"I'm going to bounce back," Clara said at the news conference. "That's the kind of athlete I am."

IF YOU'RE INTERESTED in helping Clara go to the national championships, click here.