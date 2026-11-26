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The Brief California's coastal communities are being rocked by historic waves and surf. From Pacifica in Northern California to Huntington Beach in Los Angeles, a combination of El Niño, king tides and a warming ocean are creating unprecedented high tides that are expected to continue through the winter. Despite the swells – and the fact that many onlookers came to watch and take selfies – there were no reported deaths or major injuries as of Thanksgiving morning.



California's coastal communities are being rocked by historic waves and surf, where wild visuals of water lashing out from the sea onto city streets have grabbed international headlines and a warning from the outgoing governor that the extreme weather is just a "preview of things to come."

Unprecedented tides

By the numbers:

In an aerial view as a King Tide nears its highest level of the day, massive sand berms are in place to prevent large ocean waves from damaging or destroying homes on November 25, 2026 (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

From Pacifica in Northern California to Huntington Beach in Los Angeles, a combination of El Niño, king tides and a warming ocean are creating unprecedented high tides that are expected to continue through the winter.

"They are once in a lifetime-sized," said Chris Lem, who came out to watch the waves in Pacifica. "You don't see this every day. Very impressive. Yeah, it's relentless in person. It's a lot bigger than what you see in the videos."

In the northern part of the state, San Francisco hit an all-time November record of 8.23 feet on Tuesday, topping the 1982 mark of 7.97 feet, followed by 8.21 feet swells on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Down south, all-time or multi-decade records were set or matched across locations including La Jolla at 8.11 feet, Santa Barbara at 8.21 feet, Los Angeles at 8.19 feet, and Huntington Beach at 8.3 feet, alongside evacuation warnings in Santa Barbara County and high surf advisories continuing into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Despite the swells – and the fact that many onlookers came to watch and take selfies – there were no reported deaths or major injuries as of Thanksgiving morning.

Pacifica: the most dramatic

Local perspective:

The most dramatic of all the scenes statewide occurred in Pacifica, just south of San Francisco, on Wednesday, about 11 a.m. at high tide.

That's when the ocean swells knocked off a portion of the city's already crumbing pier, sent beachfront residents running up the street for higher ground and licked the edges of the city's famous Taco Bell Cantina, though it didn't harm the building.

On Thursday morning, piles of sand appeared on city parking lots and streets; windows were cracked by the strong ocean waves at Pacifica City Hall.

Elsewhere in the Bay Area, some homes and streets in the coastal Marin County cities of Mill Valley, Larkspur, Sausalito and Corte Madera flooded. Farther north, in Humboldt County near the Oregon border, the sheriff’s office ordered evacuations in a small coastal community where most of the buildings flooded.

A man surfs through coastal floodwaters on the Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach, California on November 25, 2026. Californians are preparing for a confluence of exceptionally high tides and El Nino-fueled weather that threatens coastal areas Expand

Surfing on the PCH, sand berms

One scene captured the absurd nature of it all: A man surfed behind a GMC truck along the Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach, where the city issued a coastal flood warning through Friday, and other piers were closed due to hazardous conditions.

On Wednesday, a king tide raised the water level of Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve, flooding the PCH, which shut down the highway in both directions.

At Seal Beach in Orange County, massive sand berms were put into place to prevent large ocean waves and huge king tides from damaging or destroying homes on Wednesday,

Maya Negrao paddleboards with her sister Luana in a flooded street near their home in Pacific Beach during a record high king tide that overflowed from Mission Bay onto area streets on November 25, 2026 in San Diego, CA. (Photo by K.C. Alfred / The Expand

San Diego flooding

In San Diego, Maya Negrao hopped on a paddle board Wednesday with her sister, Luana, in a flooded street near their home in Pacific Beach during a record-high king tide that overflowed from Mission Bay onto area streets.

‘Things to come’

Why you should care:

"This is a preview of things to come," Newsom told reporters in San Francisco, according to the LA Times. "This is anomalous today. This is normal tomorrow. This is what our kids will experience every day, and that’s why it’s so important that we not just situationally address moments like this, but sustainably get under the hood and try to solve some of these things."

Many residents also acknowledged the gravity – and the awesomeness – of the situation.

"My reaction is it's absolutely fantastic and breathtaking," said a woman watching Mother Nature in Pacifica. "But it's also heartbreaking."

In an aerial view, a King Tide raises the water level of Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve, flooding Pacific Coast Highway, resulting in a shut down in both directions on November 25, 2026 (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)