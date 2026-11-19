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The Brief The Bay Area is getting another Raising Cane's. The fast-food chain's new East Bay location marks its third Bay Area opening in about two months. To mark the grand opening, the chain will raffle off free Cane's for a year.



Raising Cane’s is opening a new, long-awaited location in the East Bay on Friday, marking the event with a celebration and free giveaways.

What we know:

The new restaurant is located on North Main Street near Geary Road, in Walnut Creek and will be the first Cane's to open in that city.

The latest opening by the popular chicken chain comes amid the company's fast-growing expansion in the Bay Area.

The backstory:

The new restaurant will mark the 11th Raising Cane’s in the nine-county region.

It’s the Louisiana-based chain’s third to open here within about two months. Both of the previous recent openings were in San Francisco: one in Fisherman's Wharf and the other at Stonestown Galleria.

SEE ALSO: Viral bagel brand to open its first Northern California shop in this iconic former Taco Bell building

Dig deeper:

The chain opened its first Bay Area restaurant in 2022 in Oakland.

In addition to its two sites in San Francisco, there are two in San Jose. The fast food company also has restaurants in the Bay Area cities of Morgan Hill, Hayward, Vacaville, Fairfield, and Colma.

Cane's for a year

The chain is known to mark its grand openings with much fanfare and big giveaways, and its Walnut Creek debut will be no exception.

The restaurant plans to hold an all-day raffle, in which 20 lucky customers will win free Cane’s for a year.

Doors to the Bay Area's newest Cane's are scheduled to officially open at 9 a.m. on Friday.

The Source Information for this story came from Raising Cane's website and previous reporting.



