California’s premature fire season breaks records with dangerous months ahead

With wildfires burning throughout the state, Governor Gavin Newsom highlighted the efforts underway to protect life and property, and warned that the worst may be yet to come.

Firefighters up and down California are working round the clock to contain and control wildfires. At times, emergency responders taking heroic steps to save those in the path of the flames.

The Creek Fire in the Fresno area is flaring, putting hundreds of visitors and campers at risk, the smoke hampering resuce efforts.

Emergency workers finally reached them, some with burns and broken bones and airlifted them to safety.

"We had 214 individuals that were rescued near Mammoth Pool, Shaver Lake area with these helicopters that made their way in. You can see in this video of people that are coming off that Chinook helicopter," said California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Containment has increased on some of the states biggest fires, the CZU Fire in Santa Cruz and, the Lake Napa Complex Fire both more than 80% contained.

But, the governor warned that after a hot weekend, the state is now in line for high winds, with the potential to spread embers, or topple power lines, creating more fires.

"We have now Diablo winds, which we're very familiar with here in Northern California," said Governor Newsom. "Santa Ana wind events very well known in Southern California, and of course part of Santa Barbara, these Sundowner wind events all occurring in the last 24 hours, and the next 24 to 48 hours we'll see wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour."

The governor said the two million acres that have burned already have set a record for the state, and we are just now entering the most dangerous months.

The governor said California must have a commitment to battling the fires on the ground and battling the long-term causes behind the fires, namely global climate change.

"All of these things are connected, this is a challenging time," said Newsom. "But, we're up to this challenge and we are committed to and resolved to not only deal with this situationally, but to sustainably address these issues."

The governor pointed out that the vast majority of wildfires are caused by people's behavior, referencing the investigation of the El Dorado Fire, which reportedly was caused by a gender reveal gone wrong.

The governor said Californians must be responsible in the days and weeks to come. As fire season kicks into high gear.