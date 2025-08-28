Caltrain fatal stabbing suspect in custody, ID'd by San Mateo County sheriff

article

The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a man on the Caltrain station platform in Redwood City on Wednesday is in custody and has been identified by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, officials say.

Suspect identified & in custody

What we know:

Jose Gomez Bustamante, 31, of Redwood City, was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility on Thursday on suspicion of murder. The sheriff's department said they are seeking more information, including potential video, photos or media related to the fatal stabbing from any possible witnesses.

Bustamante was taken into custody at around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday on the 2600 block of El Camino Real in Redwood City. The sheriff's office said they worked throughout the night to locate the suspect after he was identified.

The sheriff's office said they learned the victim of the stabbing died at the hospital late Wednesday night. The victim's identity has not been released. That information is pending notification of next of kin by the county coroner's office, officials said.

The stabbing

Officials said the victim, an adult male from San Mateo, was stabbed on the Caltrain platform in Redwood City. Deputies got a call shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday about the stabbing. The victim initially had serious injuries from the stabbing and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He died later that night at the hospital.

The sheriff's office said this was an isolated incident and that there was no ongoing threat to the community.

The investigation

The sheriff's office thanked the Redwood City Police Department and the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office for their cooperation with the investigation. The killing is being investigated as a homicide.

"This is another example of the excellent work of our highly-trained personnel and their commitment in keeping our community members safe," Sheriff Christina Corpus said.