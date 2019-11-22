Caltrain uncertain if person struck by train in San Francisco was trespassing

Crews are trying to determine whether or not the person struck by a southbound Caltrain was a pedestrian, a spokesman said Friday.

The accident happened about 6:07 p.m. just south of the 22nd Street station and it was initially reported that the person was trespassing.

There were no injuries reported aboard the train, which is carrying about 840 passengers.

Passengers are currently experiencing delays of up to 25 minutes, the spokesman said.