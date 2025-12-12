Judge agrees to drop case against ex-San Leandro cop in deadly shooting

article

The Brief A judge on Friday agreed to toss out the voluntary manslaughter case against former San Leandro police officer Jason Fletcher, who shot and killed Steven Taylor at Walmart in 2020. The decision comes after Alameda County District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson said she can't prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Fletcher had committed a crime. Jones Dickson’s view on the case prompted outrage from family and supporters of Taylor, who wished to see the case go to trial.



What they're saying:

"This moment is one of the most solemn and difficult in my career, and I know it is infinitely more so for the family and loved ones of Steven Taylor," Jones Dickson said in a prepared statement. "I have met with Steven’s family multiple times, most recently this week. Their pain is not abstract; it is palpable. Their unwavering cry for justice for Steven is not just heard by this office—it is understood, and it resonates deep within the heart of this institution."

She added that the decision was made "purely on a meticulous, objective evaluation of the evidence and the applicable law,"

"As tempting as it may be to seek any outcome that might ease the grief of a family, I will not put my finger on the scales of justice to engineer an unjust result," Jones Dickson said.

The San Leandro Police Officers’ Association expressed gratitude to the judge for throwing out the case.

"From the beginning, the Association has maintained confidence that the facts and the law would ultimately vindicate Officer Fletcher," the SLPOA said. "We recognize that this has been a long and difficult process for him, his family, and everyone involved. Today’s decision brings long-awaited closure and relief to those who have stood by him during these challenging years."

Jones Dickson’s view on the case prompted outrage from family and supporters of Taylor, who wished to see the case go to trial.

"It is egregious. It is vile. It is vicious. It is disgusting," said Cat Brooks of the Anti Police-Terror Project.

The backstory:

The case was originally filed by Price's predecessor, former District Attorney Nancy O'Malley, who said Fletcher failed to de-escalate the situation and shot and killed Taylor just 40 seconds after arriving at the store. Taylor was armed with a bat and was suffering a mental-health crisis.

Price inherited the case, but she was kicked off because of alleged bias, and the case went to Attorney General Rob Bonta's office. After Price was recalled, Jones Dickson became DA and the case was sent back to her.

Mike Rains, attorney for the former officer, said the case was political and that Price hid opinions from experts that didn't support his client's conviction.

Rains said O'Malley should never have filed the charges in the first place.

"She filed it for political reasons, and ever since then, Jason Fletcher has been a political football for the DA's office, until now," Rains said.

The prosecutor in the case also said two experts consulted by former District Attorney Pamela Price's office believed the officer had acted in self-defense.

Additionally, Jones Dickson said that the judge who heard the preliminary examination of the case in July 2021 commented on the weakness of the evidence presented and said he did not believe a jury would find Fletcher guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

"This decision is not a reflection of a lack of compassion; it is a profound declaration of our commitment to the Rule of Law," Jones Dickson said. "I hope that all parties involved in this devastating matter may find a path toward healing."