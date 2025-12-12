Three rescued after boat capsizes in the North Bay

The Brief Marin County Firefighters and Sonoma County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a capsized boat call on Friday in Tomales Bay. Three people were rescued, and one was taken to a hospital.



For the second time in the past couple of months, first responders rescued passengers on a boat that overturned in Tomales Bay near Dillon Beach, on the ocean.

Marin County Firefighters and Sonoma County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a capsized boat call on Friday in Tomales Bay, where a beach surf Warning is currently in effect.

What they're saying:

"We were dispatched by the Marin County ECC for the report of a capsized vessel at the mouth of Tomales Bay and there was a report of three victims in the water," said Capt. Kevin Stone of the Marin County Fire Department. "So we launched our water rescue craft, but by the time we got on scene, the Sheriff's office already had a boat in the water, were able to make contact with the victims and get everybody safely on board."

The fire department took one of the victims to a local hospital.

"It's ferocious out here and the water is cold and unless you really know what you're doing, stay out of it," said beach visitor John Gurney of Sonoma.

Just standing on the beach, it is so cold and so windy during the fall and winter that if you were in the water, hypothermia could take your life very quickly.

Authorities added that one survivor did not have a life jacket on.

"Life jacket is critical. You wear it regardless when you're in a small boat. It would have to be a very big boat to think that you don't need it," said Gurney.

Just over a year ago, there were three deadly boat capsizings within a month in nearby Bodega Bay that killed eight people.

Officials say the unusual spate of accidents was caused by heavy swells, high winds, strong currents, and king tides.

"Be prepared to turn around if conditions aren't good," said Stone.

Experienced swimmer Tamar Knute who surfs off Dillon Beach advised visitors to the water to be very mindful of their capabilities.

"Wear a life jacket. I mean it's not that hard. It's like wearing a seat belt in a car. I open-water swim, so I'm in the water a lot, so I know my limits," said Knut.