Caltrans worker injured after suspect crashes stolen car on I-80

article

The driver of a stolen vehicle crashed into a Caltrans employee who was working on a closed stretch of Interstate 80 in Vacaville on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Oakland, traveling along eastbound Interstate 80 and a chase ensued. Authorities said the suspect was driving erratically, so officers called off the chase.

CHP said a short time later the suspect drove into a closed section of Interstate 80 near, Alamo Drive, where construction was underway.

Authorities said the suspect struck a Caltrans worker who was at the construction site.

The worker was taken to a hospital with major injuries.

The suspect fled the scene after crashing but was apprehended a short time later