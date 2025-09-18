Caltrans worker hit, killed by truck on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County

A Caltrans worker died Thursday after being hit by a truck on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County.

Gov. Gavin Newsom confirmed the news, saying flags at the Capitol will be at half-staff in honor of the worker, identified as 39-year-old Mahdi Khorram.

Khorram was a construction inspector with Caltrans, based at the agency's Concord office. Newsom said the 39-year-old was working in the area for a construction closure.

The Caltrans worker is survived by his wife and 3-year-old child.

"Mahdi was a dedicated public servant committed to making our roads safer for all Californians," Newsom said in a statement. "We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends and colleagues mourning this terrible tragedy."