Canadian film crew robbed at gunpoint at San Francisco's Twin Peaks

San Francisco police want to find whoever stole $35,000 worth of equipment from a film crew at Twin Peaks.

Police say the robbers stole the crew's camera gear from their parked SUV about 6:15 p.m. Friday. Posts from social media say the film crew was from Canada.

The victims were reportedly held at gunpoint and one was hit in the head.

The suspects drove away in a silver Infinity sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Francisco police.

