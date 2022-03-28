Expand / Collapse search

Canadian film crew robbed at gunpoint at San Francisco's Twin Peaks

By KTVU staff
FILE ART- Twin Peaks (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police want to find whoever stole $35,000 worth of equipment from a film crew at Twin Peaks. 

Police say the robbers stole the crew's camera gear from their parked SUV about 6:15 p.m. Friday. Posts from social media say the film crew was from Canada. 

The victims were reportedly held at gunpoint and one was hit in the head. 

The suspects drove away in a silver Infinity sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Francisco police. 
 