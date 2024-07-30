Candy company behind Rocky Road, Abba-Zaba, others, to close Hayward factory

article

Annabelle Candy Company, the Hayward-based candy manufacturer behind Abba-Zaba, Big Hunk, and Rocky Road, among other sweet tooth's favorites, will close its factory this fall.

Records show the manufacturing facility is set to close September 27. Fourty three employees will lose their jobs.

Promise Confections CEO Michael T. McGee sent a letter this week to the California Employment Development Department indicating the impending permanent closure is due to "lack of financial sustainability" going forward.

In 2016, Annabelle Candy Company famously set the Guinness World Record for ‘largest taffy’ with their confection that weighed in at more than 524 pounds. The City of Hayward was so proud, they shared this video on YouTube. According to the video's post, it took 20 employees two hours, "to construct the 1,000-foot candy masterpiece.

Image of assorted Annabelle Candy Co. products taken from companys Facebook page.

The accomplishment marked the first time a Guinness record was achieved in the City of Hayward.

The company was founded by Sam Altshuler in 1950 with, according to the company website, "the vision of creating delectable candies that would bring joy to people's lives."

SFGATE reported the company had a San Francisco factory before its 27211 Industrial Boulevard Hayward location began to operate in the 1960s.

The brand is said to have a loyal following. Their signature bar is considered to be the Rocky Road.

