Car break-ins down in San Francisco

The San Francisco Police Department is expanding its use of high-tech tools to target auto break-ins and other crimes throughout the city.

The department says its drones and automated license plate readers are proving to be successful tools.

Their deployment has led to a reduction in the number of break-ins and to the arrest of more burglary suspects.

Auto break-ins are down 57 percent this year compared to 2023.

And this summer, San Francisco has seen the lowest rate of auto break-ins in years.

In July, they were down 70 percent.



