Car collision in Marin leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

A car accident Saturday on Point Reyes Petaluma Road, north of Hicks Valley Road, resulted in the death of a driver and serious injuries of another, CHP authorities said.

Around 1:20 p.m. a Subaru traveling southbound suddenly lost control and crossed into the northbound lanes where a Honda was approaching. The Honda driver crashed into the passenger side of the Subaru. The Subaru driver died at the scene while the Honda driver suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said they are still investigating how the Subaru driver lost control but do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role.

The Honda driver was transported to a local hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

The Subaru driver was from Petaluma while the Honda driver is from Olema.

Authorities did not provide the name, ages, or any additional identifying factors of the victims.

While noted, authorities did not indicate if weather played a role in the accident.