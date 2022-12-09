Heavy snow expected in Northern California, possible power outages for Bay Area

Authorities are warning Californians driving through and around the Lake Tahoe area this weekend to be careful with the impending winter weather.

The Sierra Nevada Mountains are expecting large amounts of snowfall, with Lake Tahoe expecting upwards of five feet of snow.

The CHP advises drivers headed to Lake Tahoe to be prepared for bad conditions and to stay home if travel isn't necessary. At this time, chains on tires are not required for Highway 50, but Caltrans has required chains if traveling on I-80 or State Route 4.

Snow has already appeared in areas by Donner Summit near Truckee.

Carl Walton of Lake Tahoe shared with KTVU that travelers need to listen to CHP's advice and to stay away from the Sierra until roads are clear.

"I get home, go to Reno and then stay home for the weekend because it's going to be worse than this over the weekend. Certainly don't want to be out when it's like this…don't go out. Don't go out. Stay home. Stay home," Walton said.

Northern California counties are facing a winter storm warning. CHP advises drivers to check weather conditions before heading towards the area.

In the Bay Area, the weekend storm is expected to bring rain and high winds. North Bay counties have a wind advisory from midnight Saturday to 1 p.m. Central and South Bay counties have a wind advisory from Saturday 2 a.m. - 3 p.m.

PG&E is also making store preparations and is providing advice for customers on how to stay safe. Rain and high winds may create possible power outages.

Those who come across downed power lines are urged to call 911 or PG&E at (800)-743-5002. PG&E officials stressed that if you find yourself without power, use flashlights and not candles.

Have a backup phone and turn off appliances, PG&E also advised.