Lafayette: Eastbound Hwy 24 snarled late Saturday afternoon due to overturned vehicle on freeway

article

Eastbound State Highway 24 in Orinda and Lafayette is at a crawl late Saturday afternoon due to an overturned vehicle on its side in the freeway lanes.

The California Highway Patrol said the vehicle, a white sport-utility vehicle, is on its side and blocking at least one of the eastbound lanes of the freeway.

SEE ALSO: Multiple lanes closed on Northern California interstate due to poor, dangerous conditions

It is unknown if anyone was injured.

FOR MORE: Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in South San Jose

Traffic is congested between the Acalanes Road/Mount Diablo Boulevard and the Oak Hill Road/Central Lafayette exits.