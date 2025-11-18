Wild car crash leaves pickup lodged in Marina inn, 2 injured

Two people were injured and a pickup truck got lodged Tuesday morning in La Luna Inn following a wild car crash in San Francisco's Marina district.

The pickup driver crashed about 6:20 a.m. near Lombard and Broderick streets into multiple cars, according to firefighters.

The San Francisco Fire Department said the driver of the pickup truck and one other person inside the inn were injured, but only moderately.

Firefighters said the driver of the pickup appeared to be going too fast, perhaps up to 70 mph, off the Golden Gate Bridge, when they drove through the city, cutting across an intersection and slammed into two parked cars. One of those cars is a total loss.

The wife of the truck driver said her husband is doing OK in the hospital.

The driver of the pickup ended up tailspinning into the side of the inn at a 45-degree angle.

A gaping hole was left inside the building, showing a room of the inn, where a mattress was seen flung on its side.

Rebekah Little said she saw some of the aftermath. She lives next door to the inn.

"I didn't even think it was a car crash because it was like errrrrr and then boom, boom, boom!" Little said. "I thought scaffolding fell and our building shook. I see this man pop out of the car with his hood."

Neighbors said this is about the third time in the last five years, a driver has crashed into a building.

KTVU obtained surveillance from a nearby gas station showing the truck speeding through the station's property onto the street.

Firefighters said they will use this experience as training on how to extricate people from vehicles in tricky situations.



