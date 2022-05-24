Expand / Collapse search

Car crash possibly caused wildfire in Contra Costa County

A grass fire that grew to 92 acres in Contra Costa County on Monday was possibly caused by a driver who crashed into a power pole around the time the fire ignited, according to PG&E.

A car that slammed into a utility pole possibly sparked a fire that burned 92 acres on a Contra Costa County hillside on Monday, according to PG&E.

A driver collided with the pole at 2:48 p.m. on Collier Canyon Road, which caused a power outage in Livermore, PG&E said to KTVU. 

That was around the time and location that a brush fire was first detected in the San Ramon Valley. 

Firefighters contained the blaze without it damaging any property, but one firefighter was hurt with minor injuries. 

The power outage in Livermore was fully restored early Tuesday morning, PG&E said.