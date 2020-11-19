Car crashes into San Francisco home after police chase; officers injured

San Francisco police are looking for additional suspects after an early morning car crash sent one man to the hospital and left two officers injured. Police are telling KTVU the man behind the wheel may have been involved in a series of armed robberies.

Police say that suspect took off as soon as they tried to stop him, and after a pursuit crashed into a police vehicle and into a building.

San Francisco police say officers on routine patrol at about 3:20am on Thursday spotted the suspect's car near Market and Castro, the officers, already on the lookout for the blue Honda. "Officers on patrol spotted a stolen vehicle, which was a blue Honda sedan," said Officer Robert Rueca from the San Francisco Police Department. "That also matched the description of a wanted vehicle for a violent armed robbery series."

Officers say the blue car sped away, about 15 blocks then collided with another police vehicle responding to the incident. "The suspect vehicle collided into a building and during that collision it also struck a marked SFPD vehicle," said Officer Rueca.

The crash sending the man driving the blue Honda to the hospital with life threatening injuries, and leaving two officers in the SUV with relatively minor injuries. Investigators say the man in the car was alone, and their investigation into the armed robberies is not over. "The armed robbery series is still an open investigation," said Officer Rueca. "As far as anyone else involved in that armed robbery series that has not been determined. We are actively investigating that."

The investigation is still underway in this case, including an investigation to makes sure the pursuit was in compliance with the city's pursuit policy.