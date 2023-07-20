Car crashes into wall at San Jose school, ignites small fire

The driver of a silver Subaru crashed into the wall of a San Jose school on Thursday, igniting a small fire and prompting the hazardous materials unit to come out to investigate.

San Jose police the incident was reported about 8:30 a.m. at Muwekma Ohlone Middle School.

The hazmat team was called out to inspect what happened and if there was any danger, police said. But school district officials said the school doesn't store chemicals on site and there was nothing noxious released.

School district spokeswoman Jennifer Maddox said said a summer school group called Breakthough of about 40 kids was not on site when the car slammed into the building. Still, their group was sent home for the day with the expectation that they can return on Friday.

Aerial views showed a gaping hole in the side of the school.

Police said the female driver was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is cooperating with the investigation.

A witness told KTVU that the woman appeared to be driving very fast and first crashed into a fence around the school and then skidded into the wall of the school.

She said he heard a loud bang and saw a lot of police. She saw paramedics taking the woman away in an ambulance.

No other injuries were reported.