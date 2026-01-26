Expand / Collapse search

Car crashes into Sunnyvale home, triggers gas leak

By
Published  January 26, 2026 12:39pm PST
Sunnyvale
KTVU FOX 2
Car crashes into Sunnyvale building causing gas leak

Car crashes into Sunnyvale building causing gas leak

Sunnyvale residents who were evacuated Monday morning after a car crashed into a home and caused a natural gas line leak have been allowed to return home, authorities said.

The Brief

    • A car crashed into a Sunnyvale home Monday morning, damaging a natural gas line.
    • Nearby residents were evacuated until PG&E mitigated the gas leak.
    • The driver suffered minor injuries; the cause of the crash is under investigation.

SUNNYVALE, Calif. - A car slammed into a home in Sunnyvale on Monday morning, damaging a natural gas line and forcing nearby residents to evacuate, authorities said.

Crash details

What we know:

According to Sunnyvale police, the crash occurred around 10:53 a.m. in the 700 block of Winstead Court. Officers said the vehicle struck a residence and ruptured a natural gas line, causing a leak.

Featured

Man charged with triple murder from drug shootout at Oakland market
article

Man charged with triple murder from drug shootout at Oakland market

A suspect has been arrested and charged with three counts of murder in a drug-related shootout at an East Oakland market that killed two brothers and an innocent bystander, court records show.

Evacuations

Local perspective:

Nearby residents were evacuated as a precaution. Pacific Gas & Electric crews responded to the scene and mitigated the gas leak. Residents were later allowed to return to their homes.

Injuries

Authorities said the driver suffered minor injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Source: This story was written based on information from the Sunnyvale Police Department.

Sunnyvale