Car crashes into Sunnyvale home, triggers gas leak
SUNNYVALE, Calif. - A car slammed into a home in Sunnyvale on Monday morning, damaging a natural gas line and forcing nearby residents to evacuate, authorities said.
Crash details
What we know:
According to Sunnyvale police, the crash occurred around 10:53 a.m. in the 700 block of Winstead Court. Officers said the vehicle struck a residence and ruptured a natural gas line, causing a leak.
Evacuations
Local perspective:
Nearby residents were evacuated as a precaution. Pacific Gas & Electric crews responded to the scene and mitigated the gas leak. Residents were later allowed to return to their homes.
Injuries
Authorities said the driver suffered minor injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The Source: This story was written based on information from the Sunnyvale Police Department.