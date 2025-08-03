Car fire on Interstate 580 spreads to brush in Castro Valley

article

A car caught fire on Interstate 580 near Castro Valley on Sunday afternoon, spreading to a nearby hillside and prompting a large fire department response.

The California Highway Patrol told KTVU just before 6 p.m. that a "spontaneous car fire" sparked on the westbound side of the highway just east of Eden Canyon Road.

The driver of the vehicle managed to escape without injury, though the fire ignited the nearby hillside.

Cal Fire reported just after 6:15 p.m. that the fire had grown to 15 to 20 acres.

The agency initially reported that the fire had the potential to grow to 100 acres, but reported at about 6:45 p.m. that the blaze was holding at around 15 acres.

The third and fourth lanes of the westbound side of Interstate 580 were blocked as firefighters doused the blaze.