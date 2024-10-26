Smoke seen near site of recent Oakland hills wildfire

"Yes, again": Those are the words of the Oakland Fire Department after smoke was seen Saturday afternoon near the Keller Avenue exit on Interstate 580 in Oakland.

Oakland fire officials said the car fire started around 3:10 p.m. that was producing a lot of smoke. They said the fire did not get into vegetation because of the prompt response from Engines 26 and 17.

The California Highway Patrol reported the right shoulder of the highway was affected and that drivers should expect delays.

Earlier this month, Keller Avenue was the scene of a vegetation fire burning in the Oakland hills, prompting a five-alarm response.

Hundreds of residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure. That fire burned around 15 acres, officials said.

According to Cal Fire, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.