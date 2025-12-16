Live: Car lands on BART tracks from I-580 in Castro Valley, westbound lanes shutdown

A car landed on the BART tracks from I-580 in Castro Valley on Tuesday afternoon following a three-car accident, officials say. Two of the westbound lanes have reopened following a complete shutdown.

California Highway Patrol in Hayward say there are major injuries involved in this incident, but it is not clear how many people were injured.

CHP said the vehicle that landed on the tracks was being towed by a truck.

There is currently no BART service between Castro Valley and West Dublin/Pleasanton stations.

BART initially posted an update on the situation at 3:06 p.m.

CHP said in addition to the westbound lane closures, east of Castro Valley Boulevard, that a left lane in the eastbound direction is also closed. It is not clear when the lanes will reopen to traffic.

This is a developing news story. Check back for the latest details.