Car falls in water off San Mateo bridge, driver rescued

A car went into the water off the San Mateo bridge Saturday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

The accident happened on the Hayward side of the bridge around 7 a.m., near the toll plaza officials said. Two lanes were shut down on the eastbound side.

Firefighters rescued the driver who had suffered a medical emergency.

Video from the scene shows crews pulling a black classic car out of the water. The car landed in about a foot and a half of water, officials said.

About 50 feet of chain link fence and four posts were taken out during the accident.

The man was taken to get medical attention after he was rescued, officials said.