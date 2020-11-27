Car slams into house, sparking gas leak in Novato

article

A car slammed into a condominium garage in Novato Thursday morning, prompting a fire and natural gas leak, according to officials.

Novato Fire District Batallion Chief Jeff Whittet said there were two people who suffered injuries and went to the hospital. Whittet said they were rescued by a bystander. It it not clear why the driver lost control of the car.

The fire at the condominium complex on Puffin Court was under control before noon, but there was an active gas leak in the neighborhood. Everyone inside was evacuated, Whittet said.

Novato police asked residents to avoid the area of Alameda Del Prado at James Black Circle while PG&E crews worked to put out the gas leak.