Car slams through garage, lands in kitchen: Oakland Firefighters

A car slammed through a garage and ended up dangling in the middle of an Oakland home Friday.

In a post by Oakland Firefighters Local 55, the car was shown landing almost vertical, having landed on the lower floor kitchen and living area of the home. Glass, sheetrock and other debris surrounded the crashed car.

Officials did not give the exact location of the collision, but said the driver was removed from the car without injury. The occupants of the home were also uninjured, they said.

They said Engine 24, Truck 2 and Battalion 4 participated in the rescue and recovery.