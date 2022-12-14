Car smashes into Menlo Park Safeway store leaving employee injured

A Safeway employee in Menlo Park was injured after a car smashed through the front of the store Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called around 9:30 a.m. to a Safeway at 325 Sharon Park Drive where they found a car halfway into the structure, according to Battalion Chief Keenan Hird of the Woodside Fire Protection District.

Hird said a store employee was injured and taken to Stanford Hospital. The extent of their injuries and current condition are unknown at this time.

The driver told KTVU that she was attempting to park in front of the store and "doesn't know what happened."

The driver was uninjured in the crash.

Hird said there was no structural damage to the building.

Video from the scene showed fire crews sweeping up broken glass at the front of the store while a gray-colored SUV was latched to a tow truck.