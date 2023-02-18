2 children injured after car crashes into house and gas main: Oakland fire

A car crashed into a home and struck its residential gas meter, sparking a fire. Oakland Fire said the driver "sheared gas main."

Officials said the driver lost control on Campus Drive coming down a hill when he hit the house on Sereno Circle. Three ambulances were requested by Oakland Fire, and officials said at least two of the patients were children.

Five people total were in the car: Two adults and three children. The remaining child and adults were treated at the scene.

The next-door house also caught on fire. It's currently unknown if anyone was in the second home. No one was inside the house originally hit.

PG&E has shut off gas in the area. Officials said the fire is under control and took around 30 firefighters to contain it.

KTVU reporter Elissa Harrington contributed to this report.

