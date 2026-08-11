Cargill salt workers go on strike in Newark

The Brief Workers at Cargill’s salt facility in Newark went on strike early Tuesday morning, halting operations as contract negotiations over wages and healthcare benefits remain stalled. The Newark facility employs approximately 120 union members who manage the entire operational lifecycle, from the salt evaporation process to final truck loading and distribution. Cargill said they believe the current proposal is fair and competitive.



Workers at Cargill’s salt facility in Newark went on strike early Tuesday morning, halting operations as contract negotiations over wages and healthcare benefits remain stalled.

Cargill workers on strike

What we know:

The strike began at 3 a.m., with employees marching along the driveway while trucks lined up on the street outside the facility.

Three Fremont Police units arrived at the scene to clear the driveway.

Demonstrating workers said only one supervisor was inside the plant, with no forklift operators on site to load trucks or manufacture product.

Cargill owns more than 12,000 acres of salt ponds, including operations across the San Francisco Bay.

Costs increased by 50%

By the numbers:

The Newark facility employs approximately 120 union members who manage the entire operational lifecycle, from the salt evaporation process to final truck loading and distribution.

Union representatives and the company have been negotiating for two months.

James Long, representing Teamsters Local 853, said healthcare costs for workers have increased by more than 50%, with employees paying over $1,200 per month for family coverage.

"That’s $13,500 a year—that’s a huge jump," Long said. "It’s about $7 an hour out of their wages. You take $7 out, it’s hard to survive in the Bay Area."

The union expressed hope that Cargill would return to the bargaining table.

Teamsters Local 853 has also filed unfair labor practice charges against the company, alleging retaliation against a shop steward.

Why you should care:

Cargill owns more than 12,000 acres of salt ponds, including operations across the San Francisco Bay.

The facility produces 500,000 tons of salt each year for applications ranging from food and water softeners to swimming pools, de-icing solutions, and pavement.

In a statement, Cargill said they "respect employees’ right to make their voices heard and remain committed to reaching a ratified agreement through continued good-faith negotiations with the union."

The company said they believe the current proposal is fair and competitive.

"Our focus remains on maintaining safety, managing operations responsibly and minimizing disruption for customers," the company stated.