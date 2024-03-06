Carl's Jr. workers in San Jose to strike over 'hazardous working conditions'

Cooks and cashiers at a Carl's Jr. in San Jose are planning to strike on Wednesday afternoon to protest what they view as ‘hazardous working conditions,' according to a press release from the California Fast Food Workers Union.

A group of the store's employees filed a complaint with the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health where they described water leaking through the roof, excessive fryer smoke and a faulty HVAC system.

The employees claim that scalding hot water flows out of the handwashing sink, risking burns. They also say that slippery floors make it dangerous to do their work.

It's not just safety issues that are being called out in the strike. Workers will also demand that the San Jose City Council pass a Fast Food Fair Work ordinance to increase protections for fast-food workers in the city.

We have reached out to Carl's Jr. for comment on the strike and allegations, and we are still waiting to hear back.