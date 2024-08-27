Carmel home listed for $4.25M by obscure screenwriter

A three-bedroom home in Carmel is being listed for $4.25 million by an obscure California screenwriter affiliated with movies such as Little Nemo, Lionheart and Pet Sematary Two.

Coldwell Banker Real Estate spokeswoman Julie Pederson said the home at 158 Spindrift Road was built in 1953, has two bedrooms, two fireplaces and 1,785 square feet. It has views of the Pacific Ocean and Point Lobos.

The current owner is Richard Outten, a screenwriter with Purple Crayon Productions, who bought the home in May 2010. This is only the third time the property has been on the market in 70 years, Pederson said.

Among his writing credits, Outten is associated with the 2012 Warner Bros. adventure film Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, starring Michael Caine, Dwayne Johnson, Vanessa Hudgens and Josh Hutcherson.

Other motion picture credits include Little Nemo: Adventures in Slumberland (co-authored with Chris Columbus), Lionheart, helmed by Oscar-winning director Franklin J. Schaffner, and Pet Sematary Two.

Spindrift Road home in Carmel. Photo: Sherman Chu