A search is underway in Monterey County for a missing woman who failed to return from a hike on Monday.

Authorities said the woman, 30-year-old Caroline Meister, left the Tassajara Zen Mountain Center in Carmel Valley around 10 a.m. on Monday. Meister planned to hike a trail that loops back around to the Zen center. There was also mention of hiking the Windcave Trail, sheriff's deputies said.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office received a report on Monday at 11:27 p.m. that Meister had not returned.

Meister, who was only carrying snacks for the day and was not dressed or equipped for an overnight stay, never returned to the Zen center, prompting the missing person report.

A search and rescue team from the sheriff's office, along with a drone team and a California Highway Patrol helicopter, have been trying to locate Meister, described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with long brown wavy hair likely tied up. She was last seen wearing teal-colored boots and carrying a blue bag.

The sheriff's office has urged anyone hiking in the Tassajara Zen Mountain Center Area on Monday, who may have seen Meister, to contact the office at 831-755-5111 with any information that could assist in locating her.