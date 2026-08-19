Carquinez Bridge closed this weekend starting Friday night

The Brief The Carquinez Bridge (I-80) will be closed this weekend starting Friday night, 10 p.m. due to construction. The bridge is scheduled to reopen Monday morning at 3 a.m. The path for cyclists and pedestrians on the bridge will also be closed.



Caltrans is advising drivers of an upcoming major Bay Area road closure. The Carquinez Bridge, officially named the Alfred Zampa Memorial Bridge, will be closed, starting Friday night and lasting through early Monday morning, due to construction.

Bicycle riders and pedestrians should also be aware that the bridge's path will be closed.

The bridge connects Vallejo in Solano County to Crockett in Contra Costa County.

Caltrans detour map

The schedule

The construction is scheduled to begin on Friday, August 21, at 10 p.m. and continues through the weekend, until Monday, August 24, at 3 a.m.

Drivers should plan ahead and expect delays in the area. Caltrans has provided detour maps that show alternate routes.

Drivers traveling toward San Francisco will be detoured onto I-780 toward Benicia, where they can merge onto Interstate 680 and cross the Benicia-Martinez Bridge. Eastbound I-80 traffic across the Carquinez Bridge will remain unaffected.

The construction

Crews are expected to repave the entire westbound bridge deck. Caltrans maintenance crews will also be working at the foot of the bridge to Highway 780 in Vallejo. There, they will do maintenance work, vegetation control, in addition to litter and graffiti clean up.

Crews need the extended closure to grind out and replace a 23-year-old, one-inch lawyer of asphalt sitting on top of the steel deck.

What's next:

Stay up to date with the latest information. You can find 24/7 traffic updates at 511.org and on social media.

Caltrans detour map