Case alleging landlord discriminated against family with young kids reaches settlement

The Brief: A settlement was reached over allegations a landlord discriminated against a couple when they had children The landlord must pay nearly $140,000 to the couple and undergo training if she wants to rent residential property again within the next few years



A settlement was reached with a former Burlingame landlord and a couple with two young children after the landlord was accused of discriminating against the family, violating the Fair Housing Act, federal authorities said.

The couple, Yasmin and Waael Abuhijab, resided in a one-bedroom apartment in a seven-unit, two-story complex Melinda Bautista Teruel managed from 2017 to 2020. When the Abuhijabs became pregnant, Teruel allegely told them the apartment wasn't for families and when they were expecting their second child, Teruel threatened to evict them, according to a lawsuit filed in 2023.

Teruel told the Abuhijabs that families "cause more wear and tear" and allegedly repeatedly pressured them to move into a larger apartment, the complaint read.

The lawsuit also stated that Teruel falsely claimed there was damage to the couple's unit after they informed her that discrimination against families is illegal and left because of her "continuing pressure."

The Abuhijabs lodged a complaint to the Housing and Urban Development, who determined Teruel violated the FHA and charged her with discrimination.

The FHA bans discrimination based on race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability, and familial status, which includes making housing unavailable to families with children.

A consent order approved Wednesday states Teruel must pay $137,500 to the Abuhijabs, and that if she owns another residential rental property over the next three years, she has to undergo training on FHA compliance, according to federal officials.

KTVU reached out to the Abuhijabs and Teruel for comment but has not heard back.