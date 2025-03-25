2 bodies found in car near Castle Rock State Park in Los Gatos

article

The Brief Two people were found dead inside a car along State Route 35 near Castle Rock State Park in Los Gatos. Investigators are waiting for autopsy results on the manner of death in the case. The identities of the victims has not been released.



Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people found inside a car along a highway near Castle Rock State Park in Los Gatos, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Call came in to CHP on Monday evening

What we know:

The CHP said it received a call on Monday around 6:53 p.m. reporting two people dead inside a vehicle along State Route 35.

Officers did not specify where inside the vehicle the victims were located.

Circumstances unknown

What we don't know:

Investigators are awaiting autopsy results to determine the victims’ injuries and how they died.

The deaths do not appear to be the result of a crash, according to the CHP.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the victims’ identities have not yet been released.