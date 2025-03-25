Expand / Collapse search

2 bodies found in car near Castle Rock State Park in Los Gatos

By
Published  March 25, 2025 4:00pm PDT
Los Altos
KTVU FOX 2
Police lights article

Police lights.

The Brief

    • Two people were found dead inside a car along State Route 35 near Castle Rock State Park in Los Gatos.
    • Investigators are waiting for autopsy results on the manner of death in the case.
    • The identities of the victims has not been released.

LOS GATOS, Calif. - Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people found inside a car along a highway near Castle Rock State Park in Los Gatos, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Call came in to CHP on Monday evening

What we know:

The CHP said it received a call on Monday around 6:53 p.m. reporting two people dead inside a vehicle along State Route 35.

Officers did not specify where inside the vehicle the victims were located.

Featured

Woman killed, fiancé injured in Pittsburg crash involving fleeing driver
article

Woman killed, fiancé injured in Pittsburg crash involving fleeing driver

The family of a 22-year-old woman is mourning her death after the car she and her fiancé were in was struck by a suspect fleeing from California Highway Patrol officers in Pittsburg over the weekend.

Circumstances unknown

What we don't know:

Investigators are awaiting autopsy results to determine the victims’ injuries and how they died.

The deaths do not appear to be the result of a crash, according to the CHP.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the victims’ identities have not yet been released.

The Source: The California Highway Patrol

Los Altos