2 bodies found in car near Castle Rock State Park in Los Gatos
LOS GATOS, Calif. - Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people found inside a car along a highway near Castle Rock State Park in Los Gatos, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Call came in to CHP on Monday evening
What we know:
The CHP said it received a call on Monday around 6:53 p.m. reporting two people dead inside a vehicle along State Route 35.
Officers did not specify where inside the vehicle the victims were located.
Circumstances unknown
What we don't know:
Investigators are awaiting autopsy results to determine the victims’ injuries and how they died.
The deaths do not appear to be the result of a crash, according to the CHP.
The investigation remains ongoing, and the victims’ identities have not yet been released.
