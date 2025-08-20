Cat dies, person jumps to safety in San Francisco Sunset fire

article

One cat died and three people were rescued – including a person who jumped from a window – in a two-alarm fire in San Francisco early Wednesday morning, the fire department said.

The fire was reported at about 6 a.m. affecting three homes in the 1300 block of 47th Avenue near Judah in the Sunset, officials said.

One of the three rescued was taken to the hospital in critical condition, the fire department said.

Two cats were also affected by the fire; one of them died and the other is in critical condition, the fire department said.

It's unclear what caused the fire.