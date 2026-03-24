Catastrophic flooding in Hawaii sparks grassroots relief

The Brief Hawaii is experiencing some of its worst flooding in more than 20 years. No deaths have been reported, but damage estimates have reached approximately $1 billion. The rainfall is the result of back-to-back "Kona Low" storms.



Hawaii is experiencing some of its worst flooding in more than 20 years, leaving thousands without power and sweeping several homes off their foundations, authorities said.

No deaths have been reported, but damage estimates have reached approximately $1 billion.

The flooding began with storms last week and intensified over the weekend as heavy rain hammered Oahu. The storms damaged homes, schools and a hospital.

Nate Sisler, owner of Haleiwa Distilling Company near Waialua, said his business has shifted its focus to disaster relief.

"Right now it's not about business, you know, it's about our community," Sisler said. "We turned the distillery into a coordination point for critical supplies like water, fuel, and food."

Kona Low storms

The rainfall is the result of back-to-back "Kona Low" storms. On average, about two Kona storms affect Hawaii each storm season.

Some evacuation orders are slowly beginning to lift, but flood watches remain in effect as the storm system moves toward the Big Island.