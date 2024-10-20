Cattlemens restaurant in Petaluma to shut down after 54 years

article

After operating for over half a century, Cattlemens restaurant in Petaluma will serve its last dish at the end of the year.

The restaurant announced that they will close for good in a statement shared on Friday. Cattlemens fans can enjoy hand-cut steaks and other dishes until Dec. 31.

The California restaurant chain was founded in Redondo Beach in 1968 and first opened its Bay Area location in July 1970 in Petaluma. Its second Bay Area location was founded later that year in Santa Rosa and closed down in 2022, according to SFGate.

The chain is headquartered in Sonoma County and is known for its "western-style casual atmosphere" with a dedication to western hospitality.

"It has been our honor and privilege to serve this community for over five decades," Cattlemens' President Peter Mrozis said. "We have had the pleasure of being a part of many family celebrations, community events, daily dinners, and we are deeply grateful to our loyal guests who have supported us throughout the years."

Featured article

The restaurant's marketing manager Miranda Smith shared that the property was sold recently by its former owner, and Cattlemens was not given the choice to continue operating.

"Despite continued passion and commitment from our staff and leadership, the recent sale of the property and the approved planning for a new business development have made it necessary to close and vacate," Smith said.

Staff members at the Petaluma location have been offered to transfer to other Cattlemens locations.

"Our team has been the heart of this place, and we couldn't have achieved our decades of success without them," Smith said.

SEE ALSO: Bay Area city ranked no. 1 for best food in the US