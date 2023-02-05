Caught on camera: DoorDasher allegedly steals Amazon package from home in San Francisco

A food delivery driver allegedly stole a customer's neighbor's mail in San Francisco.

Saturday evening around 7 p.m., a deliveryman for Amazon was dropping packages off at a home on Lomitas Avenue and Arroyo Drive when a DoorDasher delivered food next door. After dropping off the food, the Dasher returned and allegedly removed the packages the Amazon deliveryman had placed just moments before.

The victim said they contacted Amazon about the theft who refunded her. She has reached out to DoorDash, whom she says had yet to respond. Her neighbor has provided the victim with the Dasher's information.

The victim, who did not want to be named, shared her story to warn others about the "blatant" thefts occurring in the community.