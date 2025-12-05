Cause of death for Claude, San Francisco's albino alligator, revealed

article

The death this week of Claude, the beloved albino alligator at the California Academy of Sciences in Golden Gate Park, was due to liver cancer, officials said Thursday.

Claude, who died Tuesday, suffered from extensive liver cancer with evidence of liver failure, as well as signs of systemic infection, according to preliminary findings from a necropsy.

"Treatment options were limited and likely would have had minimal success," the academy said in a statement on Thursday.

The 30-year-old alligator had been a resident of the academy for 17 years. He had been moved from his swamp-like enclosure just past the building's main entrance as his appetite waned in recent weeks.

"It is often difficult to diagnose health issues in apex predators due to their propensity to hide illness, and Claude's behavior was normal until just a few weeks before his death," the academy said.

A change in the color and texture of the alligator's skin was the clearest sign of his declining health.

A full exam and necropsy was conducted at the University of California at Davis School of Veterinary Medicine.

The museum plans to hold a public memorial and will release additional details about the date and location soon, Academy officials said.

"We have been overwhelmed by the waves of compassionate support flowing in from the Bay Area and around the globe," said California Academy of Sciences Executive Director Scott Sampson. "This remarkable reptile was clearly a cultural icon who inspired millions of people, among them a generation of children and youth who grew up alongside him. Claude will be deeply missed, and we remain committed to carrying on his vital work of connecting people with nature."

