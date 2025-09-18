CDC panel recommends change to childhood vaccine schedule

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisory committee voted Thursday to make major changes to the childhood immunization schedule, recommending that children under the age of 4 no longer receive the combined MMRV vaccine, which protects against chickenpox, measles, mumps and rubella.

The move adds to growing confusion for parents as California and several other states begin crafting their own vaccine guidance, breaking from decades of reliance on federal recommendations.

The CDC panel was appointed by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whose selections have drawn scrutiny from public health experts.

"It’s very confusing for parents, for adults," said UCSF infectious disease specialist Dr. Monica Gandhi. "We are in an era where our department of health and human services secretary RFK Jr. is stacking the advice committee of the CDC with people who have historically, some of them, opposed the COVID vaccine."

Gov. Gavin Newsom this week signed a law allowing California to set its own immunization schedules, guided by state health experts and independent medical groups. The law marks a formal departure from automatic alignment with CDC guidance.

California has also joined the West Coast Health Alliance with Oregon, Washington and Hawaii. The alliance has issued guidance on COVID-19, flu and RSV vaccines, but has not yet issued a position on the MMRV vaccine.

Local pediatricians say parents should seek guidance from their own doctors.

"Consulting with your doctor, that’s what people should do, turn to your regular doctor," said Dr. Yasuko Fukuda of Pacific Pediatrics.

Most health insurers are not expected to make any immediate changes to their vaccine coverage. AHIP, the nation’s largest health insurance association, announced that its members will continue to provide coverage for vaccines under CDC recommendations in effect as of Sept. 1, through the end of 2026.

The CDC advisory committee is also expected to issue recommendations Friday on COVID-19 vaccines.

Featured article



