CDC report confirms unvaccinated Marin County teacher was source of Delta variant outbreak

The Centers for Disease Control says an unvaccinated teacher caused a COVID-19 outbreak at an elementary school in Marin County.

Health agency officials report that the May 2021 outbreak led to 27 confirmed cases of the Delta variant. The group of infected individuals includes five adults, one of which is the teacher, and 22 students and siblings.

All of the infected students are too young for any of the available COVID-19 vaccines.

UCSF Infections Disease Expert Peter Chin-Hong says this incident highlights the need for teachers and school staff members to be fully vaccinated.

"We have multiple studies over the past year in the us showing most of the time when kids got it in school… intra-school transmissions were all from adults to kids, not vice versa." — UCSF Infections Disease Expert Peter Chin-Hong

The CDC says 18 of the 27 cases were sequenced, and they all were found to be the Delta variant.

The CDC says that this incident illustrates just how contagious the Delta variant is.

To read the full report from the CDC, click here.