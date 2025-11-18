Coach Beam murder suspect makes 1st court appearance in Oakland

The Brief Cedric Irving Jr. appeared in court for the first time. He was charged with the murder of Coach John Beam. A judge set his next court date for Dec. 16. He is in Santa Rita with no bail.



The 27-year-old man charged with murder and gun enhancements in the shooting death of legendary Laney College Coach John Beam made his first court appearance on Tuesday, but did not enter a plea.

No plea on murder charge

Alameda County Superior Court Michael Risher, who allowed one still photographer in the courtroom, scheduled Cedric Irving Jr.'s next court date for Dec.16. It's expected he will enter a pla then.

Irving was represented by Deputy Public Defender Sydney Levin. She stood next to him as he entered court wearing a padded, sleeveless vest, which aims to protect people from harming themselves.

Irving's eyes appeared wide as he faced the judge through the courtroom glass.

Laney College head football coach John Beam. Photo: KTVU/2024

Special gun enhancements

Asst. District Attorney Matt Foley appeared for the prosecution, who charged Irving with murder and special enhancements, alleging Irving personally discharged a firearm, targeted a "vulnerable" victim and caused great bodily harm.

In California, sentence enhancements are used to add jail or prison time to the original charges.

"I'm just abolsutely sick to my stomach, at the amount of gun violence in our community, especially in Oakland," District Attorney Ursula Jones Dixon said on Monday at a news conference announcing the charges.

Mental health issue

Risher denied Irving any bail. He is being held in Housing Unit 9F, the behavioral health unit of Santa Rita Jail, records show.

Prosecutors did not comment on Irving's mental health, which legal expert Michael Cardoza said is appropriate.

"That's not unusual because they don't know the mental health state of the defendant," Cardoza said. "That will come out in litigation, and be used in either the trial or for mitigation should he plead."

Cardoza said he expects defense attorneys will carefully examine Irving's mental health, and that will take time.

"This case will move at glacier speed," Cardoza said. "It's not going to go quickly, and one of the things that might be of some concern to the defense, people with mental health illnesses don't all commit murders, they don't all commit homicides."

Irving, who police said would often "loiter" on campus, was taken into custody on Friday, after being accused of walking into the Laney College fieldhouse, where the 66-year-old Beam worked as an athletic director and shooting him in the head the day before, police and prosecutors said.

Police reports show that Beam lates admitted to shooting Beam with a .22-caliber handgun that they later found on him when a sheriff's deputy spotted him at the San Leandro BART station.

Deputy Public Defender Sydney Levin stands by Cedric Irving Jr. during his first court appearance on a murder charge stemming from the shooting death of Coach John Beam. Nov. 18, 2025 Photo: Pool photographer Noah Berger/AP

A motive has not been disclosed, though a law enforcement source told KTVU that Irving accused Beam of using "witchcraft" on him, though that detail wasn't fully explained.

Beam had many supporters in the courtroom, including NFL great and Oakland booster, Marshawn Lynch.

In fact, the first two rows of the courtroom were filled with Beam friends and family.

Over four decades, Beam helped thousands of athletes both on and off the field.

He was head football coach for years until retiring in 2024, and then returning this year as athletic director.

Beam and Laney College were featured in 2020 on the Netflix series, "Last Chance U."