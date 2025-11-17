Who is John Beam's alleged killer? Cedric Irving Jr. charged in coach's death

The Brief Cedric Irving Jr., 27, was charged with murder following the shooting death of Coach John Beam. Irving will be formally arraigned in court on Tuesday. Beam was a legendary figure who was featured in the Netflix series, "Last Chance U," for helping thousands of athletes off and on the field.



The Alameda County District Attorney on Monday charged a 27-year-old man following last week's shooting death of the legendary Laney College football coach, John Beam.

Murder charge

Cedric Irving Jr. of Oakland was charged with murder and special enhancements of intentionally discharging a firearm to cause great bodily injury, and engaging in violent conduct, according to court records.

Records also indicate that there was surveillance footage of the shooting, which led investigators to Irving early Friday morning at the San Leandro BART station, when he was found with a handgun in one of his bags. District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson said the handgun Irving was found in possession of was registered to him.

Police wrote in court documents that Irving admitted to shooting Beam with that gun.

Dickson said Beam was shot in the head.

Police and prosecutors, including Asst. District Attorney Brian Owens, accuse Irving of walking into the Oakland community college's fieldhouse on Thursday before noon, pulling the trigger and killing Beam, a coach of more than four decades who was known for shaping young athletes on and off the field. He and Laney College were featured in the Netflix series, "Last Chance U," in 2020.

Irving is being held in Housing Unit 9F, the behavioral health unit of Santa Rita Jail, records show. No bail has been set. He is scheduled to appear in court in person on Tuesday in Department 112 before Alameda County Superior Court Judge Michael Risher.

The public defender's office said they had not yet been appointed as counsel and had no comment.

Motive unknown

A motive for shooting Beam has not been made public, but last week, Oakland police said Irving was on campus for a "specific purpose" and "targeted" the coach.

Efforts to reach him or his brother were not immediately successful on Monday. His brother told the San Francisco Chronicle that Cedric played football at Skyline, after Beam’s time there, and then at Laney. "I hope it wasn’t him," Samuael Irving told the paper. "The Cedric I knew wasn’t capable of murder."

He told the Chronicle that his brother had excelled academically and athletically in high school where he ran track and played football, but grew distant from the family in recent years following an argument with their father.

Law enforcement sources also told KTVU that Irving believed Beam had used witchcraft on him. The Chronicle was first to report that development.

The district attorney would not comment on those accusations or elaborate on a possible motive.

Irving had worked as a security guard but lost his job after an altercation, his brother told the Chronicle. More recently, he was evicted from his apartment.

Extraordinary coach

All of Beam's many supporters described the 66-year-old as an extraordinary coach who gave people second chances, fed them when they were hungry and made sure they weren't falling behind in their schoolwork.

Some estimate that Beam helped thousands of players over the course of his storied career.

One of the most recent tributes came Sunday when Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright – who once played under Beam at Laney College – had a stunning moment Sunday night in a victory against the Minnesota Vikings when he intercepted a touchdown pass.

Immediately after, Wright went to the back of the end zone, dropped to one knee and lowered his head for Beam, who helped him and his brother, Rejzohn Wright, also an NFL player, when their father was shot and killed in 2017.

Teammates hugged him and helped him to his feet.

"We talked once a week, easily," Wright told reporters. "He did a lot for me and my brother."