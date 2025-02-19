Celebrity chef's cafes close on Union Square

Celebrity chef Tyler Florence has pulled out of two cafés on San Francisco's Union Square. The city confirmed that Miller & Lux closed on Union Square, now the city is looking to see who can fill those voids.

Workers made trips in and out of the Miller & Lux bakery on the southwest corner of Union Square removing items from the now closed café.

The Miller & Lux Provisions location across the square has a sign in the window that it's temporarily closed for repairs and renovations. It's now clear neither location will reopen.

San Francisco's Recreation and Parks Department released a statement reading in part: "Miller & Lux stepped into the space with a pop-up during a critical time for the area, bringing energy and great food when it was needed most. While they've made the decision to move on, we're grateful for their time here and optimistic about the future of these café spaces."

Tyler Florence opened the stores in 2023, at the time saying he'd signed a three-year lease, and wanted to be a part of the neighborhood's economic recovery.

"We're all in this together to do what we can to bring San Francisco back," said Florence in November 2023.

Former President of the Board of Supervisors Aaron Peskin said he worried about the deal with the Department of Recreation and Parks and the mayor's Office of Economic and Workforce Development as it was being made; saying a $440,000 grant to improve the area was intended to fill vacant businesses on Powell Street between Geary and Market.

Now he said he hopes the city takes a valuable lesson from the closure of the celebrity chef's Union Square locations.

"I hope that the mayor really holds Rec and Parks and the Office of Economic and Workforce Development accountable and asks tough questions and gets real answers and structure future leases in such a way that folks like Tyler Florence will be held accountable," said Peskin.

The OEWD said it oversaw the $440,000 grant to expedite the opening of Florence's restaurant locations on Union Square, which were open in time for the 2023 holiday shopping season.

The OEWD said Florence's Miller & Lux locations helped boost business in the area, and that a $2 million grant from the state for improvements to the café spaces will continue, and those spaces will be ready for the next tenant.

Local bakery b. patisserie stepped in over the Chinese New Year and NBA All Star weekend.

The Union Square Alliance thanked Florence for stepping in at a critical time, but is already preparing for the next tenant to fill these locations.

"b. patisserie came in and enjoyed the wave of NBA All Star week," said Marisa Rodriguez from the Union Square Alliance.

"So we're going to keep that energy moving and keep the location just as hot as it's ever been. So, we're excited."

The Recreation and Parks Department has said the b. patisserie pop-up over the All Star weekend was a success, and they're looking forward to working with them on a longer-term deal.